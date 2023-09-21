Double Verify Logo
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch
  • USA
  • Japan

Power Scale and Performance with DV’s Retail Media Solution for Advertisers

date09/21/2023 locationMarketing ticket priceProduct Fact Sheet
Download Overview

Retail media presents a tremendous opportunity to connect with consumers where and when they’re shopping. But it’s not immune from quality and performance concerns surrounding brand suitability, fraud, geographic relevance, viewability, attention and more. Additionally, inconsistencies across retail media networks and platforms can make it especially difficult for advertisers to gain uniform transparency across campaigns.

DV’s tag-based approach and deep relationships with leading global retail media networks and platforms provide advertisers with comprehensive coverage across devices, channels and formats whether campaigns serve onsite or offsite. Download our product overview to learn how to improve media quality and performance for your retail media campaigns. 

Ready to Get Started?
Get in Touch and Request a Demo.

Request a demo
Background shape

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

purple dark bg

We're Always Here for You!

Please provide your business details to get our guide.

We're Always Here for You!

We're Always Here for You!