Protecting Brand Reputation Online Requires a Comprehensive Strategy and Cutting-Edge Tech

In today’s digital landscape, the volume of unsafe and unsuitable content online represents a reputation minefield for global advertisers. From inflammatory rhetoric to terrorism and fake news, the dynamic and unpredictable nature of the digital realm makes it critical to ensure brand-content alignment. DV’s comprehensive brand safety and suitability solutions protect your brand’s equity and reputation — across all media environments.

Building a Robust Brand Safety Strategy

While online advertising carries inherent risks to brand reputation, these risks are manageable with a robust brand safety foundation. Establishing a baseline for protection against the most harmful content allows advertisers to customize their brand suitability settings to ensure alignment with non-objectionable content.

Start With Brand Safety: Establish a solid foundation by avoiding the Brand Safety Floor – a set of content categories widely regarded by advertisers as unsafe or damaging to a brand reputation. Build Your Brand Suitability Profile: Customize your settings to address topics irrelevant to your brand or misaligned with your brand values. Incorporate Regional Nuances: Address content that does not apply to your brand based on geographic location. Consider Seasonality: Be mindful of current events or holidays that are particularly sensitive to your brand. Continually Update Your Profile: Use data and reporting insights to regularly refine your settings.

Comprehensive Protection with DV

Addressing brand safety and suitability challenges requires sophisticated technology that offers a nuanced approach. DV’s brand safety and suitability solution provides maximum protection for global media buys across channels and formats, from programmatic avoidance to post-bid monitoring and blocking. Leveraging our comprehensive toolset and centralized set-up and management, you can rest assured that your policies will be consistently enforced across all campaigns. Brands leveraging DV’s brand safety and suitability solution benefit from:

Scale and Ubiquity: Our solution extends across devices, platforms, and formats, providing a consistent yardstick everywhere. We measure 7 trillion media transactions annually and approximately 300 billion daily data transactions, classifying content into 100+ brand safety and suitability categories in over 40 languages. DV is integrated with all leading platforms, walled gardens, DSPs and ad servers. Our measurement tags are accepted across the industry and are woven into the fabric of the online media landscape.

Innovation: DV has a strong history of product innovation since pioneering online verification in 2008. We invest approximately 22% of revenue in Product R&D — a commitment we believe is industry-leading. Our solution offers alignment throughout the media transaction, enabling advertisers to maximize brand protection by employing pre- and post-bid brand safety and suitability controls, including:

Site and App Inclusion/Exclusion Lists 100+ Content Categories Page and App Exceptions Custom Brand Categories Smart Sentiment Analysis Keyword Avoidance



Trust and Independence: DV is an objective, independent and impartial verification provider. We do not own an ad server. We believe we hold the most third-party accreditations of any provider, a validation of our adherence to industry standards for validity and reliability.

Transparency: DV’s classifications and policy definitions are transparent for all parties to the media transaction. Every seller on the media plan has access to the same level of data, tools and insights on content categorization. This information is available to brands and publishers in DV Pinnacle ® , our unified service and analytics reporting platform. Transparency and equal access to information are critical to building trust within the digital advertising ecosystem.

AI-Powered Brand Safety and Suitability

Based on over 15 years of experience, DV’s Universal Content Intelligence™ leverages robust policy definitions and leading AI technology to provide advertisers with the most accurate classification, while ensuring the broadest coverage and protection at scale. Driven by a client-focused innovation strategy, DV Universal Content Intelligence employs a holistic approach that analyzes content across all key components, including visual, audio, speech, text, sentiment and link elements to ensure the content surrounding your ads is both suitable and aligned with your brand’s equity.

Visual Elements: Our technology identifies objects and people within the content by leveraging computer vision (CV) models and optical character recognition (OCR).

Audio and Speech Analysis : Our technology analyzes audio elements, including video dialogue and music.

Comprehensive Text Analysis : Our technology classifies text, captions, transcriptions, links, and metadata leveraging Natural Language Processing (NLP) methods.

Sentiment Analysis: Our technology employs advanced sentiment analysis models and policy guidelines to gauge the sentiment of content it assesses.

DV Universal Content Intelligence™ leverages key frame extraction, the latest sophisticated classification approach that intelligently selects critical frames throughout a video –– focusing on an in-depth analysis of these selected moments. This strategy aligns with the natural processing capabilities of human vision and ensures a more efficient and meaningful classification process.

Supporting the Entire Value Chain

At DV, we are committed to supporting publishers and fostering a healthy digital advertising ecosystem. We recognize the vital role that publishers play and strive to create solutions that benefit both advertisers and content creators.

DV recently announced the launch of its News Accelerator program. Over a year in the making, this initiative will further align DV’s product innovation with the needs of the news industry, and encourage advertiser spending on news and journalism. Through the program, DV will foster partnerships and feedback loops with dozens of news publishers, across the spectrum of news content – from regional and niche publications to global news leaders, and will educate the industry on how to balance brand suitability with the brand-building opportunity presented by news content.

DV aims to be a trusted partner for both advertisers and publishers, providing comprehensive and nuanced brand safety and suitability solutions that help brands stay protected and publishers effectively monetize their inventory. Together, we can create a more secure and trustworthy online environment, empowering both brands and publishers to thrive.