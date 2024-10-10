Double Verify Logo
The Advertiser’s Guide to Retail Media Measurement

10/10/2024
Retail media is now the third-largest digital advertising channel in the U.S. and continues to expand globally. This growth presents an opportunity for both retailers and advertisers to engage with online consumers on a deeper level. But like any developing advertising channel, retail media presents challenges.

This guide provides an overview of the challenges and opportunities that the retail media industry presents, covering:

  • An overview of the retail media landscape, including the opportunities retail media presents to advertisers
  • How advertisers can unlock the growing potential of retail media
  • Measurement strategies advertisers should consider when planning their retail media strategy

Download The Advertiser’s Guide to Retail Media Measurement and learn how to improve the performance of your retail media campaigns!

