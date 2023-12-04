The retail media market is now the third-largest digital advertising channel in the US and is expanding globally. As part of DV’s mission to make the internet stronger, safer and more secure, we teamed up with Sapio Research to answer key questions about how advertisers are approaching their investments in RMNs. Download our new report, “The Rise of Retail Media: What to Expect in 2024,” to learn:

How high is demand for RMNs, and where is it focused globally?

Why are advertisers seeking out RMNs and which KPIs are they focusing on?

What barriers are limiting future RMN adoption?

How can RMNs and advertisers bridge the ad quality measurement gap?