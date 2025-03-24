The Supply Side Takes the Court at DV IMPACT: Media and Marketplaces

DV turned its SoHo headquarters into a fast-paced publisher and platform shootaround for the latest installment of its DV IMPACT: Media and Marketplaces series. In celebration of March Madness, DV assembled a dream team panel of guest experts from across the industry to address some of 2025’s developing trends and answer questions from the media supplier community. Read on for some takeaways from the event.

Tip-off: Strengthening the Open Web

With modern internet users encountering over 4,000 ads on average each day, the stakes are higher than ever for sellers to make their inventory stand out. This can seem daunting as walled gardens continue to throw their weight around, but DV and its speakers made sure to highlight that the open web still carries several important advantages.

More User Attention

According to a recent study by GlobalWebIndex, US consumers are spending as much as 66% of their browsing time on the open web.

Audience and Campaign Flexibility

Open web publishers and platforms are able to offer a more diverse mix of audiences and campaign options than walled gardens. The panelists specifically highlighted the benefits of Private Marketplace (PMP) and Programmatic Guaranteed (PG) deals.

Superior Transparency

Buyers can have limited visibility of where their ads are being served in walled gardens, while the open web has been providing more transparency than ever. This impacts campaign measurement and optimization efforts.

Yes, walled gardens represent a challenge that publishers on the open web must be able to meet. But when it comes to forming a game-winning strategy, media supplier teams have a number of strengths to help them grow in the years ahead.

Winning Time: Leveraging performance to win media budgets

Regardless of matchups, the bottom line is that advertisers value performance. The better that media suppliers get at presenting their inventory in an outcome-oriented way, the more attractive that inventory becomes to prospective buyers. Luckily, the industry is focused on providing the right tools and a smart approach to help media supplier teams thrive.

Delivering on media quality metrics

Fraud, brand suitability and viewability insights are at the center of campaign optimization. They also empower sellers to build relationships with buyers based on transparency and trust.

Capitalizing on attention and performance data as a way to drive outcomes

Attention is a highly-attractive way for publishers to establish an active and engaged audience. Embracing these metrics provides an added opportunity to highlight premium inventory.

Utilizing data to inform inventory packaging and curation

The more you know about your inventory, the easier it becomes to craft narratives that speak to individual buyers. Delivering data and campaign results further prove that you can deliver on what is most important to advertisers.

Thank you to our guests and panelists for participating in this special DV IMPACT: Media and Marketplaces event. If you missed this event and want to be at the next one, reach out to your DV representative. If you would like to learn more about how DV Marketplace Suite or DV Publisher Suite can improve your business, get in touch!

