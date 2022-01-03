 TikTok for Video | Can Brands Achieve Quality Campaign Performance with Video? - DoubleVerify
image
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

TikTok for Video | Can Brands Achieve Quality Campaign Performance with Video?

date01/03/2022 locationMarketing ticket pricePodcast

TUNE IN ON JANUARY 13th FOR EPISODE 4

Video is almost synonymous with advertising today. The growth of CTV and OTT is accelerating, while platforms like TikTok mean the next generation of consumers are living and breathing video. But while video is everywhere, there’s still a lot of uncertainty around how brands can maximize its value.

Episode four of Authentic Ad Matters will bust the myths around video, with a particular focus on quality, measurement, safety, transparency and the latest industry innovations.

Speakers:

 

Sign up for podcast reminders.

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

image

    We're Always Here for You!

      Submit your information to complete the download

        Submit your information to complete the Registration

          Submit your information to complete the Registration

            下記、必要事項をご記入ください。