TikTok for Video | Can Brands Achieve Quality Campaign Performance with Video? - DoubleVerify

TUNE IN ON JANUARY 13th FOR EPISODE 4

Video is almost synonymous with advertising today. The growth of CTV and OTT is accelerating, while platforms like TikTok mean the next generation of consumers are living and breathing video. But while video is everywhere, there’s still a lot of uncertainty around how brands can maximize its value.

Episode four of Authentic Ad Matters will bust the myths around video, with a particular focus on quality, measurement, safety, transparency and the latest industry innovations.

Speakers:

Sign up for podcast reminders.