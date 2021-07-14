 Vodafone Italy Decreased Viewable CPM by 50% Through Active Analysis of DV Facebook Data - DoubleVerify
Vodafone Italy Decreased Viewable CPM by 50% Through Active Analysis of DV Facebook Data

date07/14/2021 locationMarketing ticket priceCase Study
At the start of a new fiscal year and with a new product launch, Vodafone Italy wanted to validate whether buying strategies — Auction vs. Reach/Frequency — had an impact on Cost per Link Click or Viewable CPM (their primary and secondary KPIs for mid-funnel campaigns, respectively) in order to better inform their media strategy on Facebook.

Download the case study to learn how DV helped Vodafone Italy increase the effectiveness of their Facebook media by providing the insights needed to evaluate and optimize their campaigns.

