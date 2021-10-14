 Will the Vaccine Quash the CTV Boom? - DoubleVerify
Will the Vaccine Quash the CTV Boom?

10/14/2021
Podcast

Episode 2 will be available on November 18, 2021

 

Connected TV (CTV) represents one of the biggest opportunities in advertising today. The appeal of CTV to advertisers is clear when one considers the fast growth of CTV audiences, the measurability of digital video, and the appeal of sight, sound and motion on the living room’s biggest screen. As we’ve seen with recent headlines, CTV’s rise has been astronomical, but will it last given the concerns around its unreliability?

In episode two of DV’s Authentic Ad Matters podcast, we welcome PubMatic’s CRO, Emma Newman, to discuss whether CTV’s lockdown boost will be maintained in a post-pandemic world and if the challenges CTV still faces (e.g., fraud, standardization) are being tackled fast enough for it to become a longstanding, quality channel for advertisers.

Speakers:

