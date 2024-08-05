Double Verify Logo
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

Zoopla/Prime Location Improves Yield Management and Operational Efficiencies with DV Publisher Suite

date08/05/2024 locationMarketing ticket priceCase Study
Download Case Study

Zoopla/Prime Location ad sales and ad ops teams wanted to remap existing inventory and needed to find the optimal inventory approach from a revenue perspective. Having had success with DoubleVerify (DV) as an inventory quality partner, particularly with DV Publisher Suite (DVPS), Zoopla/Prime Location reached out to DV to find a solution to these challenges. DV recommended utilizing Unified Analytics (UA) — an analytics solution for premium digital publishers that is included as part of its holistic DVPS offering.  Download our case study to find out how Zoopla/Prime Location increased their overall revenue and significantly improved their operational efficiency.

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

purple dark bg

We're Always Here for You!

Please provide your business details to get our guide.

We're Always Here for You!