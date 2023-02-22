Ad Verification Matters Bangalore Edition

On February 3rd, we held our official launch of DoubleVerify in Bangalore with the Bangalore edition of our Ad Verification Matters Summit.

Notable takeaways from the event were:

Content consumption is growing in India, with 78% reporting that they are spending more time consuming content now than pre-pandemic

CTV and streaming are making inroads in India – 74% of India respondents subscribed to additional streaming services in the past 12 months – 19 percentage points higher than the global average of 55%.

The trends that advertisers will need to watch in 2023 include

1. The importance of quality and verification across channels to drive media efficacy

2. The need to align marketing efforts with brand values

3. Ad versus content relevancy is critical

4. Attention metrics will be a key currency for performance

Thanks to all who attended!

