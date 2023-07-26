Admanagerforum 2023 Summer Summit: Demand Meets Supply

AI is Transforming Media Measurement

As machine learning models become more sophisticated, the number of artificial intelligence (AI) applications proliferates. User-generated content (UGC) channels, one of the most prominent areas of growth, results in surging brand safety and suitability concerns. Content consumption and creation are now reaching new heights, creating numerous challenges — with a tangible impact to the bottom line — for advertisers and publishers. But can AI also be a part of the solution by ensuring high inventory quality and optimized campaigns?

Speaker: Michael Fuhrmann, RVP DACH & CEE, DoubleVerify

Register here

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.