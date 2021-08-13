 Authentic Brand Suitability One Sheet - DoubleVerify
Authentic Brand Suitability One Sheet

Authentic Brand Suitability Targeting

Authentic Brand Suitability targeting allows advertisers to create a centralized set of brand safety controls and automatically deploy these controls across multiple programmatic buying platforms and campaigns.

Authentic Brand Suitability targeting is the most advanced brand safety solution in market today, offering heightened levels of advertiser protection and driving substantial gains in both operating efficiency and campaign performance. Download our 1-sheet to learn more.

 

