Double Verify Logo
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

Campari Group Spain Leveraged DV Authentic Attention® to Drive a 14% Lift in View-Through-Rate

date04/02/2024 locationMarketing ticket priceCase Study
Download Case Study

Campari Spain, part of Italian beverage company Campari Group, wanted to evaluate campaign performance across both display and video programmatic media buys. The brand leveraged DV Authentic Attention®, a privacy-friendly solution that provides timely, impression-level insights at scale. Download our case study to learn how DV Authentic Attention® provided measurement data for Campari to optimize spend toward greater attention-driving inventory, increasing their engagement index by 153 percent for display and 388 percent for video.

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

purple dark bg

We're Always Here for You!

Please provide your business details to get our guide.

We're Always Here for You!