Campari Group Spain Leveraged DV Authentic Attention® to Drive a 14% Lift in View-Through-Rate

Campari Spain, part of Italian beverage company Campari Group, wanted to evaluate campaign performance across both display and video programmatic media buys. The brand leveraged DV Authentic Attention®, a privacy-friendly solution that provides timely, impression-level insights at scale. Download our case study to learn how DV Authentic Attention® provided measurement data for Campari to optimize spend toward greater attention-driving inventory, increasing their engagement index by 153 percent for display and 388 percent for video.
