DoubleVerify At Advertising Week New York

Brand Safety in the Age of Disinformation

As the digital landscape has evolved significantly so has the way people connect with the communities and brands that matter most to them. For these connections to continue and thrive they need a safe and trustworthy environment. Join verification provider, DoubleVerify, in a conversation with Meta, TikTok, and GroupM as they unpack how they are partnering with the industry to help provide safer platforms for people and brands. Learn how these leaders tackle challenges like; balancing voice and protection, combating misinformation and hate speech, reducing harmful content and empowering businesses with the resources, tools and verification they need to lead in this critical territory.



Speakers:

Mark Zagorski, Chief Executive Officer, DoubleVerify

John Montgomery, Global EVP of Brand Safety, GroupM & Digital Trust & Safety, Advisor

Jennifer Nedeau Helm, Policy Manager, Business Partners, Meta

Francis Stones, Brand Safety Lead, TikTok

