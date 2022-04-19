 DoubleVerify at d3con 2022 - DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify at d3con 2022

dateApr 27, 2022
locationHamburg, Germany

Leveraging Quality & Performance to drive Campaign Efficiency

 

Over the past few years, we’ve seen marketers and agencies are keen on driving marked improvements to their ad quality and campaign performance. At d3con, we will showcase how their positive focus on measurement and verification is helping brands achieve their advertising goals while directly improving their bottom lines.

 

Time: 11:00 AM CET

*This session will be in German.

 

Speaker:
Jakob Gomersall, Business Director, Advertising Sales, DoubleVerify

Register here

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

