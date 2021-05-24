 DoubleVerify at IAB Tech Lab: CTV & Video Advertising - DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify at IAB Tech Lab: CTV & Video Advertising

dateJun 09, 2021
locationWebinar

Challenges in Measurement on Connected TV Devices

There are a variety of measurement related technical challenges that are inherent to OTT & CTV environments, such as a common inability to execute third-party code. Join us as we breakdown measurement capabilities by platform and take a deep dive into Open Measurement (OM) SDK roadmap – including support for CTV and OM for Web Video capabilities, and the pathway to standardizing how measurement signals are collected across all platforms.

 

Time: TBC

 

Speakers:
Athul Sudhakumar, Director of Product Marketing, DoubleVerify
James Lamberti, CMO, Conviva

 

Register here.

 

