DoubleVerify Expands YouTube Pre-Screen Offering to Include Video-Level Exclusions

09/06/2023

As a YouTube Brand Suitability & Contextual Targeting partner, we’re excited to announce that we’ve expanded our YouTube pre-screen offering to include video-level exclusions for English-language YouTube campaigns managed through Google Ads. This enhancement can be activated as a standalone feature or used in conjunction with pre-screen controls.

DV’s video exclusion list leverages our unique classification technology to categorize videos across a number of commonly used brand suitability categories – empowering advertisers to effectively meet their brand suitability objectives while maintaining campaign scale.

Additional benefits of our coverage include:

  • Trusted Classification – DV leverages proprietary technology and human review in order to provide video analysis and classification that inform our video exclusion list
  • Operational Efficiency – Apply lists that do not require maintenance and auto-refresh daily
  • Automated Maintenance – The video exclusion list is connected to the Google Ads API, allowing the list to refresh daily for the most up-to-date DV protection

We’re looking forward to providing advertisers with increased confidence in their media investments while building a stronger, more secure digital advertising ecosystem.
Contact us to learn more about DV solutions on YouTube.



