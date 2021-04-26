DoubleVerify Joins Advertising Week Europe - DoubleVerify

Approaching Brand Safety and Suitability in EMEA’s Complex News Cycles
Brands unwittingly spent at least $235 million in advertising on sites linked to disinformation in 2019, based on GDI estimates. This number is likely to continue growing as fast-evolving news cycles create opportunities for bad actors to spread disinformation. To better understand the relationship between controversy and disinformation, DV recently released a special report that examined content trends from 2020 and early 2021. In this session, we will uncover insights from the EMEA supplement of the report and provide advice on how brands can protect themselves from appearing on sites and apps with suspect content in the coming year. We will also discuss ways to support trusted news publications and diminish the financial incentives for misleading content.
Date: Tuesday, May 11
Time: 3:30pm – 4:00pm GMT
Speakers:
Moderator: Michael Brown, Group Director, EMEA, DoubleVerify
Stevan Randjelovic, Director, Brand Safety and Digital Risk, GroupM EMEA
