DoubleVerifyがAWAsia 2021に参加 - DoubleVerify

Maximizing Quality and Driving Performance with Advanced Measurement Solutions
クオリティとパフォーマンスを最大化させるために必要な最先端の計測ソリューション
While Japanese marketers have embraced ad verification, the importance of quality media is still a focal point in the region. In 2020, DV found that Japan had some of the lowest viewability rates in APAC, suggesting the need for advanced measurement and verification capabilities. Moreover, marketers are always looking for ways to improve performance, and this often begins with a foundation of quality.
In this session, DV will discuss how real-time optimization and post-campaign analysis can help inform the campaign decision-making process and, ultimately, improve performance. We’ll also introduce innovative, privacy-friendly solutions that leverage engagement and exposure metrics in order to drive performance KPIs.
日本のマーケターは広告検証を採用しているが、高品質なメディアの重要性はまだこの地域の焦点です。 2020年に、DVは、APACの中で日本が最も低い視認性率があったことが発覚し、高度な測定および検証機能の必要性を示唆した。さらに、マーケターは常にパフォーマンスを改善する方法を探しています。これは多くの場合、品質の基盤から始まります。
このセッションでは、DVが、リアルタイムの最適化とキャンペーン後の分析が、キャンペーンの意思決定プロセスに情報を提供し、最終的にパフォーマンスを向上させるのにどのように役立つかについて説明します。また、パフォーマンスのKPIを推進するためにエンゲージメントと露出の指標を活用する革新的でプライバシーに配慮したソリューションも紹介します。
Date: Thursday, May 27
Speaker:
Takashi Takeda, Country Manager, Japan
More details to come.
Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.