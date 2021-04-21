DoubleVerify Joins IAB Europe’s Virtual CTV Event - DoubleVerify

Measurement and ROI on CTV

IAB Europe’s Virtual CTV Event is a series of panel discussions and market deep dives to explore this emerging and exciting digital advertising channel. With such a fragmented CTV landscape across Europe, DV is excited to be a part of this must-attend event to truly understand the opportunities and challenges of the ecosystem.

DV’s Dan White, Group Director, EMEA will be joining the Measurement and ROI panel, helping to answer questions such as: How can success be measured for a CTV campaign? What KPIs exist and what’s the typical ROI? This panel of experts will share best practices and their ideas on how the industry can move forward to better measure campaign success.

Date: Thursday, April 29

Time: 1:30pm – 2:00pm CET

Speakers:

Moderator: Paul Goode, SVP Strategic Partnerships, Comscore

Dan White, Group Director, EMEA, DoubleVerify

Kristanne Roberts, Global Development Director – Digital, Kantar

Graeme Lynch, VP Demand, EMEA, SpotX

More details to come. Register for this event here.

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.