Double Verify Logo
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch
  • USA
  • Japan

DV Authentic Brand Suitability Increased Media Savings and Drove Campaign Performance for Michelin France and Havas International

date01/05/2023 locationMarketing ticket priceCase Study
Download Case Study

Michelin France, in collaboration with their agency Havas International, wanted to reduce their post-bid block rates in order to run a more effective and efficient video campaign. DV recommended our Authentic Brand Suitability (ABS) solution, which enabled Havas to create a centralized set of brand safety controls for Michelin France. Download our case study to learn how DV’s Authentic Brand Suitability solution immediately lowered Michelin’s block rate by 98% and provided an estimated 11% in media savings.

“DoubleVerify’s ABS solution allows us to optimize brand protection and achieve our media quality and profitability objectives while offering unique operational simplicity. ABS lets us personalize our brand safety and visibility criteria in a digital media context where quality and performance are at stake.”

– Benoit de Susbielle, Global Consumer Engagement Deployment Leader at Michelin Group

 

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

purple dark bg
We're Always Here for You!

Please provide your business details to get our guide.

We're Always Here for You!

We're Always Here for You!