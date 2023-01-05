DV Authentic Brand Suitability Increased Media Savings and Drove Campaign Performance for Michelin France and Havas International

Michelin France, in collaboration with their agency Havas International, wanted to reduce their post-bid block rates in order to run a more effective and efficient video campaign. DV recommended our Authentic Brand Suitability (ABS) solution, which enabled Havas to create a centralized set of brand safety controls for Michelin France. Download our case study to learn how DV’s Authentic Brand Suitability solution immediately lowered Michelin’s block rate by 98% and provided an estimated 11% in media savings.

“DoubleVerify’s ABS solution allows us to optimize brand protection and achieve our media quality and profitability objectives while offering unique operational simplicity. ABS lets us personalize our brand safety and visibility criteria in a digital media context where quality and performance are at stake.” – Benoit de Susbielle, Global Consumer Engagement Deployment Leader at Michelin Group