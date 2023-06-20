DV Live at Cannes 2023

DV Live is a brand new video series where we interview industry leaders and pick their brains on the latest ad tech trends and insights. We’re kicking off the series at the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity aboard our yacht, the Asya, with a number of powerhouses in advertising and tech. Watch below as our CEO, Mark Zagorski, and CCO, Julie Eddleman, dive into the latest digital advertising topics such as attention measurement, AI, CTV, brand suitability and more!

Visit our Cannes site for our full schedule of panels, events and more!