 DV Uncovers Long-Game of Fraud With OctoBot - DoubleVerify
image
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

DV Uncovers Long-Game of Fraud With OctoBot

date04/20/2021 locationMarketing ticket priceReports
Download Report

DV’s Fraud Lab recently identified the latest in a series of interconnected, CTV-focused schemes, all exhibiting similar behavior over the past 18 months. This “family” of interrelated spoofing schemes are operating under “OctoBot,” a large, multi-tentacled fraud operation that first became active in November 2019.

After DV shut down the first variant of OctoBot (named LowerTerra), six subsequent and similar, though increasingly sophisticated, schemes emerged. Ultimately, the seven variants in the OctoBot scheme generated billions of ad calls and spoofed thousands of apps and millions of devices — all with the intention to defraud advertisers out of millions in revenue. DV customers, however, remained protected throughout the iterations of this fraud family.

Download the full report, which highlights:

  • How the OctoBot scheme works
  • Which variant schemes are part of the OctoBot “family”
  • How DV is protecting its clients from OctoBot and other emerging schemes

Ready to Get Started?
Get in Touch and Request a Demo.

Request a demo
image

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

image

    We're Always Here for You!

      Submit your information to complete the download

        Submit your information to complete the Registration

          Submit your information to complete the Registration