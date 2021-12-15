 Join DoubleVerify at CES 2022 - DoubleVerify
Join DoubleVerify at CES 2022

dateJan 04, 2022
locationWebinar

Schedule a Meeting with DoubleVerify at CES 2022

CES is back and live in person, and the team at DoubleVerify will be attending from January 4-7! We’ll be joining over 1,900 companies and hundreds of thought leaders from around the world to learn about what’s new in the world of technology — which has never been more relevant in our lives than it is today. If you’re in the area and would like to connect with our team to learn more about our innovative ad tech solutions built to power your media performance, please click below to set something up!

 

Book a meeting here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

