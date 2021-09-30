Managing Brand Suitability with Nuance and Precision - DoubleVerify

According to a DV/Harris Poll, 87% of consumers feel that brands bear responsibility for ensuring their ads run adjacent to content that is safe, and 65% of consumers would be likely to stop using the brand or product if they viewed the brand’s digital ad next to false or inflammatory content.

This guide breaks down the importance of nuanced and granular brand safety and suitability controls that help advertisers ensure brand protection at scale. The guide also introduces DV’s Brand Safety and Suitability solution, which helps brands avoid the riskiest content and manage suitability settings using functionality that aligns with the APB/GARM standards.