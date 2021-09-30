 Managing Brand Suitability with Nuance and Precision - DoubleVerify
image
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

Managing Brand Suitability with Nuance and Precision

date09/30/2021 locationMarketing ticket priceGuide
Download the Guide

According to a DV/Harris Poll, 87% of consumers feel that brands bear responsibility for ensuring their ads run adjacent to content that is safe, and 65% of consumers would be likely to stop using the brand or product if they viewed the brand’s digital ad next to false or inflammatory content.

This guide breaks down the importance of nuanced and granular brand safety and suitability controls that help advertisers ensure brand protection at scale. The guide also introduces DV’s Brand Safety and Suitability solution, which helps brands avoid the riskiest content and manage suitability settings using functionality that aligns with the APB/GARM standards.

Ready to Get Started?
Get in Touch and Request a Demo.

Request a demo
image

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

image

    We're Always Here for You!

      Submit your information to complete the download

        Submit your information to complete the Registration

          Submit your information to complete the Registration

            下記、必要事項をご記入ください。