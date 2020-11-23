 OM SDK: Q3 2020 Report - DoubleVerify
image
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

OM SDK: Q3 2020 Report

date11/23/2020 locationMarketing ticket priceReports
Download Report

DV’s commitment to the Open Measurement Software Development Kit (OM SDK) initiative is an important component in our overall efforts to provide the most comprehensive measurement and protection available to advertisers today. The OM SDK is designed to facilitate third-party viewability and verification measurement for ads served to mobile app environments without requiring integration of measurement SDKs from multiple ad verification providers.

Download our Q3 2020 OM SDK report to learn about the trends we are seeing as adoption continues to grow and the positive effect it’s having on media quality and measurement.

 

Ready to Get Started?
Get in Touch and Request a Demo.

Request a demo
image
READ MORE INSIGHTS
SEE OTHER EVENTS
VIEW PRESS RELEASES

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

image
We're Always Here for You!
Submit your information to complete the download
Submit your information to complete the Registration
Submit your information to complete the Registration