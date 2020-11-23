OM SDK: Q3 2020 Report - DoubleVerify

DV’s commitment to the Open Measurement Software Development Kit (OM SDK) initiative is an important component in our overall efforts to provide the most comprehensive measurement and protection available to advertisers today. The OM SDK is designed to facilitate third-party viewability and verification measurement for ads served to mobile app environments without requiring integration of measurement SDKs from multiple ad verification providers.

Download our Q3 2020 OM SDK report to learn about the trends we are seeing as adoption continues to grow and the positive effect it’s having on media quality and measurement.