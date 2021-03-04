 Sophisticated SSAI Scheme Hijacks Real CTV Device Sessions - DoubleVerify
image
Sophisticated SSAI Scheme Hijacks Real CTV Device Sessions

03/04/2021
DV’s Fraud Lab recently identified the first-ever server-side ad insertion (SSAI) scheme, SneakyTerra, which hijacks real CTV device sessions. At its peak, SneakyTerra was spoofing over 2 million devices each day and may have cost unprotected advertisers more than $5M per month, based on an average $20 CPM across CTV.

Download the full report, which highlights:

  • How DV is protecting its clients from SneakyTerra and other fraud schemes
  • How SneakyTerra differs from other SSAI fraud schemes
  • The role DV’s Video Filtering played in catching SneakyTerra

image
