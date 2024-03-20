Double Verify Logo
The Advertiser’s Guide to 2024 Elections

03/20/2024
Election cycles have a profound influence on both news and social media. With intensified political narratives, polarizing discussions and potential misinformation circulating on social media, elections have the potential to shape the discourse, content and dynamics within the digital media landscape. But with today’s brand safety and suitability tools and the power of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, it’s possible for advertisers to achieve the best of both worlds: protection and scale. 

In The Advertiser’s Guide to 2024 Elections, you’ll gain insights into: 

  • What we’ve learned from past elections and how advertisers can keep up with trends in 2024
  • How advertisers can protect their brands during election cycles without sacrificing scale
  • Brand safety and suitability tools advertisers should consider
  • Implementing brand safety and suitability best practices

Download The Advertiser’s Guide To 2024 Elections and learn how to navigate this year’s elections!

