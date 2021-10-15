 The Quality Imperative: Opportunity or Pipe Dream? - DoubleVerify
The Quality Imperative: Opportunity or Pipe Dream?

10/15/2021

Episode 1 will be available on November 4, 2021

 

2020 shook the world and redefined brand suitability. There’s more emphasis on quality than ever before as brands battle against news turmoil and bigger threats in keeping their brands safe. But through the changes and challenges, improving performance is still critical.

The first episode of DV’s Authentic Ad Matters podcast series welcomes special guest, Asha Neuville, Global Digital Consultant at DELL, to explore whose responsibility it is to make the internet safe for advertising, and why a laser focus on media quality will help drive performance for brands this year and beyond.

Speakers:

 

