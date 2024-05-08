Double Verify Logo
2024 Global Insights: APAC Livestream

dateMay 30, 2024
time10:10 am (SGT)
Register Here

Between the proliferation of Made for Advertising content, increased opportunities on retail media networks, the promises and challenges of AI, the future of responsible media buying, the importance of attention measurement and an evolving quality landscape — advertisers have a lot to navigate.

On May 30 at 10:10 am SGT, DV and industry leaders will discuss global shifts in advertising and region-specific trends that make APAC’s digital media ecosystems unique. 

Please register today to join us!

DV Speakers:

  • DV’s Collette Spagnolo, VP, Marketing Analytics
  • Conrad Tallariti, MD, APAC
  • Imran Masood, VP/Country Manager, ANZ
  • Nachiket Deole, Head of Sales, India

Guest Speakers:

  • Rachida Murray, Chief Digital Officer, Spark Foundry Australia
  • Dileep Raj Singh, Head of Digital, APAC, OMD

