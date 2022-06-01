 Adtrader Conference 2022 After Party - DoubleVerify
image
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch
  • USA
  • Japan

Adtrader Conference 2022 After Party

dateJun 29, 2022
time7:00 pm (CEST)
locationBerlin, Germany

Joins us for drinks!

For the first time in two years, Adtrader Conference is back – with twice as much planned! If you’re attending, we’d love for you to join us for the official after party at 7pm on June 29th at PlaceOne in Berlin. Just five minutes from the main conference center, you’ll be able to network with a variety of advertising, media and marketing professionals at one of Berlin’s hottest rooftop bars. Register today to save your spot!

Key Info:
Where: Place One (Maps)
When: 29th of June 7 pm to Midnight

Register here

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

image
We're Always Here for You!

Please provide your business details to get our guide.

We're Always Here for You!