Adtrader Conference 2022 After Party - DoubleVerify

Joins us for drinks!

For the first time in two years, Adtrader Conference is back – with twice as much planned! If you’re attending, we’d love for you to join us for the official after party at 7pm on June 29th at PlaceOne in Berlin. Just five minutes from the main conference center, you’ll be able to network with a variety of advertising, media and marketing professionals at one of Berlin’s hottest rooftop bars. Register today to save your spot!

Key Info:

Where: Place One (Maps)

When: 29th of June 7 pm to Midnight

Register here

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.