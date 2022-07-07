Advertising Week APAC 2022 | Sydney - DoubleVerify

Building Strong Brands In the Age Of Misinformation and Disinformation

Protecting your brand in an evolving news cycle has been dynamic at best, challenging at worst. Between a global pandemic, wars, and the proliferation of mis- and disinformation, deciding how your brand should show up in public can be daunting. However, interest in world events has also provided opportunities to reach engaged audiences; a Magna Global study suggests brand presence on reliable news sources drives ad effectiveness.

Join us at Advertising Week APAC in Sydney, Australia, where IAB Australia CEO Gai Le Roy , DV’s Jordan Khoo will come together with other notable speakers to discuss the strategies brands have employed to balance protection and scale.

Find out whose responsibility is it to “fight” misinformation and disinformation andwhether this differs for publishers vs. media buying platforms (e.g., social media)/content aggregators.

How to evaluate and classify this type of content at scale

How top brands have adapted their strategies in the past few years to adapt to an evolving news cycle

What steps brands are taking to align their strategies with their company’s values, and to ensure they continue to support trusted news outlets

Key Info:

When: 2nd August 2022, 1015am AEST

Where: Luna Park, Sydney

Speakers:

Jordan Khoo, Managing Director for APAC, DoubleVerify

Jordan is an accomplished professional who have helped grown some of the most successful

businesses in digital marketing in the region. He spent the last decade as the VP ( APAC) for

Sizmek previously personally went through 2 IPOs, 4 name changes and over 1,000 clients served!

As a pioneer in the industry, Jordan is well-versed in the area of 3rd party technologies such Brand

Safety, Ad fraud, Viewability, Ad-serving, Analytics, DCO, Programmatic among others but it is his

ability to make it relevant to Agency leadership and Senior Marketers that what sets him apart.

(Note : Anyone else who can claimed to be an expert in digital hasn’t updated their profile for a

while as the ad-tech/martech world is becoming a real mindf***! 🙂 )

Apart from his day job, Jordan is also an avid Crossfitter, aspiring wines aficionado and a

Foodie. So feel free to either send him a question on tech or the best spots to check out in the

region!

Gai Le Roy, CEO, IAB Australia

With over 15 years’ experience in online media, Gai brings extensive industry knowledge, project management and research expertise. She drives IAB’s programs to stimulate online and mobile display as well as search investment by standardising and simplifying online audience and media measurement. She also chairs the IAB Australia Measurement Council, and leads the IAB councils in their measurement and research projects. Among others, her previous roles include General Manager of Audience Insights and Research at Fairfax Media, Insights Manager at ninemsn, Programmes Manager at IAB Australia and VP – Research and Audience Measurement at Nielsen Online.



