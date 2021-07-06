Findings from DV’s 2021 Global Insights Report - DoubleVerify

Global Insights Report 2021: Driving Media Quality & Performance Worldwide

Since 2015, DV’s Global Insights Report (GIR) has provided advertisers with in-depth market-by-market analysis from North America, LATAM, EMEA and APAC to help inform digital advertising strategies. This webinar will review findings from DV’s 2021 GIR and feature marketers from major brands and agencies discussing how they’re able to leverage insights and metrics from the report to inform their digital advertising campaigns.

The webinar will uncover the state of brand suitability, fraud, viewability and performance from more than a trillion impressions in 80 markets across more than 2,100 brands. We’ll also highlight significant global trends and regional findings on key metrics and engage our panel in a robust discussion on significant learnings advertisers can act upon to drive media quality and performance.

2021 global findings include:

104% increase in mobile web impression volume

87% increase in CTV impression volume

Overall fraud is down 30%, but fraudsters are finding crafty ways to target mobile app video and CTV

49% decrease in brand suitability violation rate for advertisers who have adopted DV Video Filtering

Quality on programmatic buys now matches that of publisher buys

Time: 10:00 – 11:00am SGT

Speakers:

