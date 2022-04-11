Global Insights Report 2022: 5 Year Anniversary Edition of Driving Media Quality & Performance Worldwide - DoubleVerify

Since 2017, DV’s Global Insights Report (GIR) has provided advertisers with in-depth market-by-market analysis from North America, EMEA, APAC and LATAM to help inform digital advertising strategies. This webinar will review findings from DV’s 2022 GIR and feature marketers from major brands and agencies discussing how they’re able to leverage insights and metrics from the report to inform their digital advertising campaigns.

The webinar will explore the role of measurement over time and uncover how this makes verification poised to maximize performance over the next five years. We’ll also highlight significant global trends and regional findings on key metrics and engage our panel in a robust discussion on significant learnings advertisers can act upon to drive media quality and performance.

2022 global findings and APAC findings include:

The quality of digital advertising on the open web, as measured by viewability, fraud, brand suitability and geo, is now under control because of verification mechanisms in place. The post-bid violation rate, which is the rate of measured fraud, geo and brand safety/suitability infractions, fell 6% year-over-year. DV advertisers, overall, now see an average of just 10% of combined brand suitability, fraud and out-of-geo infractions.

APAC, which saw substantial improvements in brand suitability. Brand suitability violations in the region declined by 31% year-over-year, and are now at 6.9%. APAC achieved this drop in violations after the top advertisers in the region cleaned up their keyword lists and began using Authentic Brand Suitability targeting.

APAC also saw a 17% increase in video viewability. Large brand-focused advertisers in the region focused heavily on viewability and it paid off. Brands understand that viewability is a prerequisite to attention, and before tackling attention, viewability rates should be high.

Fraud increased year-over-year, but APAC has the lowest post-bid fraud rate.

