DoubleVerify APAC Trendspotting 2023

On November 16th, we held one of the first in-person events in Singapore for the APAC region since opening our offices in Australia, India and Japan. Thanks to all who attended!

The global team including DV CMO Dan Slivjanovski, VP for Global Client Strategy Johanna Wahlroos, presented at the event together with our regional team. We also heard from industry experts like Hiren Desai, Head of Digital Marketing for Singapore, ASEAN & South Asia at Standard Chartered Bank, Chiradeep Gupta, Vice President, Personal Care Head of Media and Global Integrated Media Strategy Lead at Unilever and Aaron Thomas, Regional Head of Media for APAC at Hilton.

Notable takeaways from the event included the reveal of DV’s 2022 Four Fundamental Shifts report with the following findings:

Consumer appetite for content continues to soar — led by CTV, streaming, and social

Brand values are key as consumers demand accountability for mis- and dis-information

Shopping’s digital maturity presents a new opportunity for brands to secure attention

Brands must address attention fragmentation—or risk losing consumers

Browse a visual recap of key takeaways by our live graphic illustrator:

Spot yourself at our event

