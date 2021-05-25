 DoubleVerify at Ad Club of Toronto’s Digital Day - DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify at Ad Club of Toronto’s Digital Day

dateJun 10, 2021
locationWebinar

Audio/Video Panel — The In’s and Out’s of this Tactic

This year the committee wanted to take a deeper look into how the digital audio and video landscape has evolved in the past 10 years.

We’d like to cover topics ranging from brand standards, agency best practices, platforms (new and old), tracking capabilities, metrics we may be discounting, connected TV, podcasts, streaming radio, and much more. We have a fantastic lineup of guests on our panel to come educate and share their knowledge and expertise in this space.

 

Time: 12:30 – 1:30pm EDT

 

Speakers:
Heather Gordon, Managing Director, ACAST
Yuli Shumsky, Associate Vice President, In-house digital marketing agency, Canadian Tire Corporation
Terra Richardson, VP of Sales, ZEFR Canada
Kenneth Fernandes, Digital Supervisor, Apex (Publicis Group)
Moderator: Drew Weicker, VP Sales, North America, DoubleVerify

 

Register here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

