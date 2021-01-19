 DoubleVerify at Digiday Brand Summit - DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify at Digiday Brand Summit

dateJan 28, 2021
locationWebinar

Power Media Performance in the Age of Privacy

Given the industry’s stricter data privacy regulations and the decision by most web browsers to sunset the use of third-party cookies, it’s vital for advertisers to understand the solutions available today to effectively capture the attention of their audience. In this session, DV will discuss new, privacy-friendly solutions that avoid third-party audience targeting and enable advertisers to drive media performance.

 

Time: 12:40pm EST

 

Speaker: Gian LaVecchia, SVP, Brand & Agency Partnerships, Americas, DoubleVerify

 

Register here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

