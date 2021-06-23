 DoubleVerify at MediaLink x Cannes Lions Live - DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify at MediaLink x Cannes Lions Live

dateJun 22, 2021
locationWebinar

How the Cookie Crumbles: Creative Ways To Shape Experiences in a Cookieless World

Immersive, addressable experiences are now table stakes when it comes to consumer expectations around everything from entertainment to retail. And data is what powers it all. How can we deliver the cutting-edge, personalized experiences people expect from 21st century brands, while respecting consumer and regulatory expectations around privacy?

 

Time: 3:00pm EDT

 

Speakers:
Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify
Brendan Gaul, Global Chief Content Officer, IPG Mediabrands
Shenan Reed, SVP, Head of Media, L’Oreal
Nilla Ali, SVP, Commerce, Buzzfeed
Marinn Jackson, Head of Premium Ad Sales & Strategy, Verizon Media
Moderator: Reshma Karnik, VP, Data & Technology Solutions, MediaLink

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

