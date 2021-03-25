 DoubleVerify at WFA Global Marketer Week 2021 - DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify at WFA Global Marketer Week 2021

dateApr 20, 2021
locationWebinar

Day One: Better Society

Taking place remotely from April 20 to 22, the event will offer unparalleled insight and thought leadership into how marketers can be a positive force for change as the world looks to build back from the pandemic.

Meeting for breakfast in the Americas, lunch in EMEA and dinner in Singapore, the event will feature outstanding content and virtual member-only networking opportunities.

 

Date: Tuesday, April 20

 

Register for the event here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

