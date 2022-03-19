DoubleVerify Attends WFA Global Marketer Week 2022 - DoubleVerify

DV Detects New Fraud Scheme That Redirects Verification Tags to Siphon CTV and Mobile Video Ad Spend

DV's Fraud Lab has identified a new fraud scheme, ViperBot, that strips and redirects verification tags in order to prevent malicious activity from being detected. This allows fraudsters to spoof premium inventory on both mobile and CTV apps. Download our full report to learn how our team was able to detect this sophisticated scheme and protect our clients from wasted media spend.