DoubleVerify Attends WFA Global Marketer Week 2022 - DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Attends WFA Global Marketer Week 2022

dateApr 05, 2022

Meet Our Team


Join DoubleVerify at WFA’s Global Marketer Week in Athens, Greece between April 5th and 8th 2022. The four-day event welcomes the industry’s brightest minds for unparalleled insight and thought leadership into how marketers can be a positive force for change as the world looks to build back from the pandemic.
Schedule a meeting with our team to learn how DV can help your brand maximize the quality and performance of your media campaigns. If you’re interested, book a meeting via email: Events@DoubleVerify.com

 

Date: April 5-8, 2022

Location: Athens, Greece

Register for the event here.

