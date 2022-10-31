DoubleVerify Joins Advertising Week LATAM

Quality As The New Media Currency: Protecting Your Brand Values & Driving Media Efficiency
Ensuring media quality and performance across all advertising campaigns is becoming increasingly challenging for brands, especially as data privacy regulations begin to tighten. That’s why it’s vital for advertisers to establish a baseline of media quality across their campaigns to not only protect brand equity, but to also reduce media waste and increase efficiencies. From there, it’s time for new thinking and innovation when it comes to audience engagement and performance measurement.
In this session, we’ll help you understand how to do that by:
- Establishing a single quality “currency” across campaigns
- Examining privacy-friendly approaches to reach engaged audiences at scale in the most efficient way
- Capturing and capitalizing on key attention metrics to predict and drive performance
Speakers:
Armando Rodriguez, RVP, LATAM, DoubleVerify
Andreina Palacio, Global Digital and CX Director, Grupo Bimbo
Carlos Rojas, CEO, IPG Mediabrands Mexico
Valentin Martinez, Programmatic Lead LATAM, Colgate-Palmolive
Emilia Reyes, Head of Media & precision Marketing, BDF
