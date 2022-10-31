DoubleVerify Joins Advertising Week LATAM

Quality As The New Media Currency: Protecting Your Brand Values & Driving Media Efficiency

Ensuring media quality and performance across all advertising campaigns is becoming increasingly challenging for brands, especially as data privacy regulations begin to tighten. That’s why it’s vital for advertisers to establish a baseline of media quality across their campaigns to not only protect brand equity, but to also reduce media waste and increase efficiencies. From there, it’s time for new thinking and innovation when it comes to audience engagement and performance measurement.

In this session, we’ll help you understand how to do that by:



Establishing a single quality “currency” across campaigns

Examining privacy-friendly approaches to reach engaged audiences at scale in the most efficient way

Capturing and capitalizing on key attention metrics to predict and drive performance



Speakers:

Armando Rodriguez, RVP, LATAM, DoubleVerify

Andreina Palacio, Global Digital and CX Director, Grupo Bimbo

Carlos Rojas, CEO, IPG Mediabrands Mexico

Valentin Martinez, Programmatic Lead LATAM, Colgate-Palmolive

Emilia Reyes, Head of Media & precision Marketing, BDF

