Double Verify Logo
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch
  • USA
  • Japan

DoubleVerify Joins Advertising Week LATAM

dateNov 08, 2022
time5:30 pm (CST)
locationMexico City, Mexico

Quality As The New Media Currency: Protecting Your Brand Values & Driving Media Efficiency

Ensuring media quality and performance across all advertising campaigns is becoming increasingly challenging for brands, especially as data privacy regulations begin to tighten. That’s why it’s vital for advertisers to establish a baseline of media quality across their campaigns to not only protect brand equity, but to also reduce media waste and increase efficiencies. From there, it’s time for new thinking and innovation when it comes to audience engagement and performance measurement.

 

In this session, we’ll help you understand how to do that by:

  • Establishing a single quality “currency” across campaigns 
  • Examining privacy-friendly approaches to reach engaged audiences at scale in the most efficient way
  • Capturing and capitalizing on key attention metrics to predict and drive performance


Speakers:
Armando Rodriguez, RVP, LATAM, DoubleVerify
Andreina Palacio, Global Digital and CX Director, Grupo Bimbo
Carlos Rojas, CEO, IPG Mediabrands Mexico
Valentin Martinez, Programmatic Lead LATAM, Colgate-Palmolive
Emilia Reyes, Head of Media & precision Marketing, BDF

 

 

Register here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

purple dark bg
We're Always Here for You!

Please provide your business details to get our guide.

We're Always Here for You!

We're Always Here for You!