 DoubleVerify Joins Ashton Media Programmatic Summit 2021 - DoubleVerify
image
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

DoubleVerify Joins Ashton Media Programmatic Summit 2021

dateMar 11, 2021
locationWebinar

Ensuring Quality in an Evolving Digital Ecosystem

As our digital ecosystem continues to evolve, businesses are now understanding the importance of using first-party data and analytics to identify audience marketing strategies so as to drive real business outcomes and ROI. 

In this session, Optus will discuss the evolution of their data transformation strategy and their assessment of the technology landscape. The session will also highlight how DoubleVerify worked with Optus and Amobee to secure brand protection and improve their media quality supply at scale to create greater efficiencies in their media and programmatic investments.

 

Date: Thursday, March 11

Time: 9:30am AEST

 

Speakers:
Imran Masood, Country Manager, ANZ, DoubleVerify
Vinetha Manthena, Associate Director, Digital Marketing Channels, Optus
Mark Titley, Business Director, ANZ, Amobee

 

Register for this event here.

15% discount code: DOU2021

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

READ MORE INSIGHTS
SEE OTHER EVENTS
VIEW PRESS RELEASES

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

image
We're Always Here for You!
Submit your information to complete the download
Submit your information to complete the Registration
Submit your information to complete the Registration