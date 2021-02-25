DoubleVerify Joins Ashton Media Programmatic Summit 2021 - DoubleVerify

Ensuring Quality in an Evolving Digital Ecosystem

As our digital ecosystem continues to evolve, businesses are now understanding the importance of using first-party data and analytics to identify audience marketing strategies so as to drive real business outcomes and ROI.

In this session, Optus will discuss the evolution of their data transformation strategy and their assessment of the technology landscape. The session will also highlight how DoubleVerify worked with Optus and Amobee to secure brand protection and improve their media quality supply at scale to create greater efficiencies in their media and programmatic investments.

Date: Thursday, March 11

Time: 9:30am AEST

Speakers:

Imran Masood, Country Manager, ANZ, DoubleVerify

Vinetha Manthena, Associate Director, Digital Marketing Channels, Optus

Mark Titley, Business Director, ANZ, Amobee

Register for this event here.

15% discount code: DOU2021

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.