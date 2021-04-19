 DoubleVerify Joins Campaign Middle East’s Online Briefing - DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Joins Campaign Middle East’s Online Briefing

dateApr 28, 2021
locationWebinar

Video 2021: Measurement and Effectiveness

With the growth of video platforms, made-for-digital content and 5G, video advertising is growing exponentially. While traditional TV is far from dead, advertisers and planners are now thinking along the lines of converged video advertising. Whether on television or digital, video is the ideal format to build brand, raise awareness and educate viewers.

In Campaign’s next Online Briefing, DV’s Tanisha Sakhawat, Senior Business Director, EMEA will be joining an expert panel discussing the future trends that will affect video and answering key questions such as: How can advertisers know who is watching their videos, and how can they use that knowledge to their advantage? What advertisers can and can’t measure, and what the industry should be measuring, as well as tackling the thorny issues of brand safety, invalid traffic and ad fraud.

 

Date: Wednesday, April 28

Time: 2:45pm – 3:30pm GST

 

Speakers:

Moderator: Nader Bitar, Deputy GM, MMP World Wide
Tanisha Sakhawat, Senior Business Director, EMEA, DoubleVerify
Anna Germanos, Head of CPG, Retail & E-commerce for MENA, Facebook
Jacqueline Hughes, Regional Chief Strategy Officer, Impact BBDO

 

 

Register for this event here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

