DoubleVerify Joins IAB Europe’s Digital Audio Day - DoubleVerify

The Audio Landscape
This year’s Digital Audio Day will bring together the shapers, creators and noisemakers of digital audio advertising! DV’s David Goddard, Senior Director, Business Development, EMEA, will join the opening panel for this event to discuss how the audio market has evolved over the last year and highlight the latest investment figures and developments in the market. He’ll also share his thoughts on what this means going forward to help scale the audio advertising opportunity.
Date: Tuesday, July 6
Time: 12:25pm – 13:00pm CET
Speakers:
David Goddard, Senior Director, Business Development for EMEA, DoubleVerify
Andre Charles-Foster, Product & Innovation Manager, Xaxis
Diana Romero, Digital Standards and Partnerships, Publicis Media
Jan Kumlin, Director, Digital Advertising Technology, Bauer Media Audio
Moderator: Catherine Cribbin, Member Services Manager, IAB UK
Register for this event here.
Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.