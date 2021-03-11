 DoubleVerify Joins IAMAI to Discuss Media Quality in the Age of Digital Advertising - DoubleVerify
image
DoubleVerify Joins IAMAI to Discuss Media Quality in the Age of Digital Advertising

dateMar 18, 2021
locationWebinar

Media Quality in the Age of Digital Advertising

While ad verification is still in its nascent stages in India, advertisers in the region understand the underlying challenges they face as the industry powers forward. Issues such as viewability, ad fraud and brand safety and suitability have only proven to be more vital as the region continues to adapt to shifts in consumer behavior. We’re already seeing some of the impact of ad verification, with post-bid Fraud Rates having declined by 81% year-over-year, according to DV’s Global Insights Report. 

2020’s uncertainties have further escalated the region’s need for quality media, as brands are looking to further sharpen their focus on quality media and demand for sophisticated ways to measure and exceed KPIs. This panel discussion will touch on the importance of media quality in driving campaign performance across emerging digital channels, and understanding modern-day complexities around brand safety, ad fraud and viewability.

 

Date: Thursday, March 18

Time: 4pm IST

 

Speakers:

Moderator: Nachiket Deole, Head of Sales, India, DoubleVerify
Pankaj Parihar, VP & Head of Digital & Transformation, Godrej Consumer Products
Manish Mahajan, AVP, Digital Marketing & Ecommerce, Max Life Insurance
Rajeev Malik, VP & Head of Marketing, Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra Group
Rubeena Singh, CEO, iProspect

 

Register for this event here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

