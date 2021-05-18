DoubleVerify Joins Interact Online 2021 with IAB Europe - DoubleVerify

Day 1: Industry Initiatives

Post-Third-Party Cookie Era

2020 kicked off with one of the most fundamental technology advances our industry has seen in many years, the announcement that third-party cookies were to be depleted. One year on and there is still much debate around how the ‘post-cookie era’ will affect future business models in the digital advertising industry and what alternative solutions are being developed.

In this panel discussion, DV’s Tanzil Bukhari, Managing Director, EMEA, will join industry stakeholders to discuss what market alternatives and solutions are being developed and how prepared stakeholders, including themselves, are for this new era. They will also explore the tactics and opportunities available as we transition into a post-third-party cookie world.

Date: Tuesday, May 25

Time: 13:15pm CET

Speakers:

Tanzil Bukhari, Managing Director, EMEA, DoubleVerify

Day 2: Policy & Data Protection

Learnings from the GDPR’s Enforcement in the Context of ePrivacy Trilogues

In this panel discussion, DV’s Beatrice Botti, VP Global Data & Privacy Officer will join policy experts from industry organisations to discuss and debate the GDPR interpretation and enforcement by the Data Protection Authorities, and how that critical work could benefit the industry’s understanding of the EU privacy and data protection legal landscape. They will focus in and apply these learnings to the upcoming EU interinstitutional negotiations (trilogues) on the ePrivacy Regulation proposal.

Date: Wednesday, May 26

Time: 14:10pm CET

Speakers:

Beatrice Botti, VP Global Data & Policy Officer, DoubleVerify

Day 3: Standards & Frameworks

New Standards

A panel of industry standards experts will discuss their views on future developments and standards, and what we need to do as an industry to launch these. DV’s David Goddard, Senior Business Development Director, will join this panel to detail the importance of partnerships in successfully launching and supporting standards and share best practices on how their organisation rolls out and upholds such standards.

Date: Thursday, May 27

Time: 13:55pm CET

Speakers:

David Goddard, Senior Business Development Director, DoubleVerify

More details to come.

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.