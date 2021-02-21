 DoubleVerify Joins MAD//Anywhere 2021 - DoubleVerify
image
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

DoubleVerify Joins MAD//Anywhere 2021

dateMar 10, 2021
locationWebinar

How Prepared Are You For A Post-Cookie World?

As our industry collectively moves toward a digital world with data privacy regulations and deprecation of cookies, advertisers need to shift away from performance solutions that rely on third-party data. IAB Europe recently discovered that 40 percent of industry respondents felt their company wasn’t prepared for the demise of third-party cookies. So, as an industry, how can we be better prepared? In this session, DoubleVerify will be speaking with another industry expert on what a post third-party cookie checklist could look like and provide guidance for advertisers as they pivot to a post-cookie world.

 

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Putting Privacy-Friendly Solutions into Action

As advertisers are gathering a better understanding of the road ahead as our industry transitions into a post-cookie world, advertisers need more of an in-depth understanding of which solutions work best for their campaigns moving forward. In this presentation, DoubleVerify will give an overview of how you can be industry ready in a cookieless world and put the theory into action by highlighting key considerations and privacy-friendly solutions that have already helped brands drive performance.

 

Register for this event here.

 

More details to come. Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

READ MORE INSIGHTS
SEE OTHER EVENTS
VIEW PRESS RELEASES

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

image
We're Always Here for You!
Submit your information to complete the download
Submit your information to complete the Registration
Submit your information to complete the Registration