DoubleVerify joins MadTech Japan by ExchangeWire - DoubleVerify

Why Marketers are Prioritizing Brand Suitability
With unsuitable placements undermining consumers’ likelihood to engage with an ad, or purchase a brand product, it’s essential that brands are context-aware. Moreover, today’s fast-evolving news cycles means that consumers are faced with a lot of challenging content – not all of which is negative.
Marketers should be aware of the proper verification tools to protect them from unsuitable content while still allowing for maximum scale. In this session, DV’s Takashi Takeda will join a panel discussion to address the need for brand safety and suitability in Japan’s ad ecosystem.
Date: Thursday, March 11
Time: 5:20pm JPT
Speakers:
Takashi Takeda, Country Manager, Japan, DoubleVerify
Akihito Ichijo, VP, Ad Trust & Safety, Yahoo! JAPAN
Moderator: Masatoshi Nagano, Deputy Editor, ExchangeWire JAPAN
