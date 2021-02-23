 DoubleVerify joins MadTech Japan by ExchangeWire - DoubleVerify
image
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

DoubleVerify joins MadTech Japan by ExchangeWire

dateMar 11, 2021
locationWebinar

Why Marketers are Prioritizing Brand Suitability

With unsuitable placements undermining consumers’ likelihood to engage with an ad, or purchase a brand product, it’s essential that brands are context-aware. Moreover, today’s fast-evolving news cycles means that consumers are faced with a lot of challenging content – not all of which is negative.

Marketers should be aware of the proper verification tools to protect them from unsuitable content while still allowing for maximum scale. In this session, DV’s Takashi Takeda will join a panel discussion to address the need for brand safety and suitability in Japan’s ad ecosystem. 

 

Date: Thursday, March 11

Time: 5:20pm JPT

 

Speakers:
Takashi Takeda, Country Manager, Japan, DoubleVerify
Akihito Ichijo, VP, Ad Trust & Safety, Yahoo! JAPAN
Moderator:  Masatoshi Nagano, Deputy Editor, ExchangeWire JAPAN

 

Register for the event here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

 

READ MORE INSIGHTS
SEE OTHER EVENTS
VIEW PRESS RELEASES

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

image
We're Always Here for You!
Submit your information to complete the download
Submit your information to complete the Registration
Submit your information to complete the Registration