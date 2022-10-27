DoubleVerify Returns to 614 Brand Safety Summit New York

Driving Quality and Performance on CTV

Over this past summer, Nielsen reported that, for the first time, streaming surpassed cable networks to claim the largest share of U.S. TV viewing during the month of July. Many in our industry knew this eventual transition was only a matter of time – with traditional TV on the decline and many people continuing to cancel their cable subscription. More eyes and dollars spent on Connected TV (CTV) means heightened scrutiny and demand from marketers to have the same inventory quality assurances (fraud free, viewable, brand suitable) that they do across all of their media channels. In this session, verification provider DoubleVerify, dentsu, and Snap will discuss what it takes to build quality and trust on CTV. Attendees will gain a clear understanding of where we stand with measurement, and how to improve clarity and confidence in their CTV investment.



Speakers:

Gian LaVecchia, Managing Director Of The Americas, DoubleVerify

Jack Smith, Chief Product Officer, DoubleVerify

Deva Bronson, EVP, Global Head of Brand Assurance, dentsu

David Roter, VP, Global Agency & Brand Partnerships, Snap Inc.

