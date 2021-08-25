DoubleVerify Returns to DMEXCO @home - DoubleVerify

Each year, DMEXCO serves as a premier event for key players in digital, marketing, and innovation. This year, DMEXCO will bring together industry leaders, marketing and media professionals around the world virtually through informative seminars, debates, and expositions outlining the future of the digital economy and driving market value. And, once again, we’re thrilled to be a part of it!

Join DV for these sessions at DMEXCO on September 7-8, 2021.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

It’s About Time: Demand More From Your Video and CTV Spend

OTT video – with CTV in the lead – is proliferating. Consumption skyrocketed during the pandemic, accelerating a shift away from linear TV that was already underway. Increased consumption means more advertiser spend, which ultimately results in greater scrutiny of quality and performance. This level of attention is overdue. Advertisers can and should demand more of their video ad campaigns – whether they are delivered on desktop, mobile app or a CTV device.

In this fireside chat, we’ll discuss:

Where we are with OTT and CTV quality and performance measurement – the good, the bad and the unknown

The surprising truth about how advertisers can be measuring and protecting their OTT and CTV media buys

New frontiers in video measurement

Date: September 7, 2021

Time: 4:40 – 5:00 PM CEST

Speakers:

Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify

Nikolaus Röttger, Founder & Partner, FutureStory (Moderator)



_______________________________________________________________________________________

Quality + Attention = Outcomes: Powering Performance in the Age of Privacy

They say that necessity is the mother of invention. This is definitely true in ad tech. Ensuring media quality and optimizing performance across all advertising campaigns is becoming increasingly challenging for brands as data privacy regulations begin to tighten. That’s why it’s vital for advertisers to establish a baseline of media quality across their campaigns to protect brand equity and reduce media waste. From there, it’s time for new thinking and innovation when it comes to audience targeting and performance measurement. This means embracing a “privacy by design” approach to media buying and measurement.

In this masterclass, we’ll help you understand how to do that by:

Establishing a single quality “currency” across campaigns

Examining privacy-friendly approaches to targeting and scaling audiences

Capturing and capitalizing on key attention metrics to predict and drive performance

Date: September 8, 2021

Time: 3:20 – 3:20 PM CEST

Speakers:

Stacy Gratz, Global Media Director, Bacardi

Andrew Jude Rajanathan, Executive Director, OMD

James Cashmore, SVP, Global Client and Agency Partnerships, DoubleVerify

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Bridging the Data Divide: How measurement and holistic data will define post-cookie publisher success

In a world without third-party cookies, many publishers are racing to understand what comes next. Expanded use of first-party data and media quality metrics are a great place to start, but that’s only useful if your data is organized, actionable and measurable, both for buyers and your own yield maximization strategies. With brands building their own first-party data and ad tech vying to replace third-party cookies, media companies need to stay agile. Publishers need a holistic data strategy that facilitates neutral measurement and quickly highlights the best opportunities.

In this lecture, we’ll look at:

How advertisers and publishers will approach KPIs in a world without third-party cookies

The importance of measurement alignment between buyers and sellers moving forward

How publishers can go about mapping first-party data to other datasets and platforms

Date: September 8, 2021

Time: 1:20 – 1:40 PM CEST

Speaker:

Mark Bausinger, Director, Publisher Business Development, DVPS

Register for this event here.

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.